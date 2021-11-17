Police Cited Some Attendees Of Carnival Bubble Event

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said police cited some attendees of a Carnival bubble event that happened over the weekend.

However, he could not specify what the citations were for.

“I’ve seen a video,” he told reporters outside of Cabinet, “and I was advised by the Commissioner of Police that there was an event at, I think, Breezes, that when the vehicles were leaving the patrons left the property and followed the vehicles.

“That came to the attention of the police who investigated and issued citations. I cannot say what the citations were for, but I can say the report is that all of the persons that were behind the vehicle were persons who had been in the bubble so they were persons who were vaccinated or had a test done at the site.

“I wasn’t made aware as to what the citations were for.”

Those attending left the bubble to dance in the street behind a truck that was playing music.

Several Carnival bubble events, including a concert, were held at the Breezes all-inclusive resort on the weekend.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville recently said officials are considering vaccination bubbles for some events.

“We are now in Cabinet finalising the two pieces of regulations under the current Health Management Act which will guide us on how we put new rules in place because we’ve made it very clear that on the 13th of November the emergency orders will fall away and we would have to have legislation in place,” he said at a press conference in late October.

“Now, this has been brought up because there’s some events that are coming to the country, sporting events, and we know from other parts of the world they can create a bubble and so our team is looking at ways how we can create a similar environment for these types of events.

“It’s not completed and we want to ensure that we do not hinder our tourism sector and our economic growth, but we want to ensure that the safety of every Bahamian is paramount in the legislation that we’ll bring forth.”