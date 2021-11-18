Hired - But With No Work To Do: Freeze On Public Sector Recruiting As Govt Finds New Hires Sit At Home

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

STATE Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle disclosed yesterday that there were instances where people were engaged for jobs on Election Day, while about 40 workers were hired and are being paid but remain at home because there are no jobs for them to do.

Due to these instances among other issues, the minister said there is now a hiring freeze in the public service which will remain in place until an audit of the service is completed in 2022.

It is also likely some of those engaged in the lead up to the September election may have to be disengaged, the minister said.

“There is a hold on hiring at this time until we make an analysis based on the audit of where we need to build capacity,” the minister said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We can’t just hire and not know where to put people. We have to make sure we’re placing people in positions that are available and that are necessary to move the public service forward.

“As you know we do have a programme called the 52-week programme that will be relaunched as the public service professional engagement programme that will resume in the middle of 2022 where we will continue to take on cohorts of the 52-weekers, but the plan is after your 52-weeks you will be confirmed in the service should you have no adverse reports.

“Those that have not performed well and may have adverse reports then we would give an extended period for them to acclimate or those that need to be released from the programme.

“But that hiring process, which is the stream that we bring persons into the public service generally, will resume as soon as our audit is done and I anticipate that will be about June or July 2022.”

Asked whether anything questionable had taken place within the service in the lead up to the general election, the minister said there was hiring on Election Day and people reported for jobs in the weeks after.

“We have found that in instances there has been engagement into the public service on the day of election and even days after election when the government would have obviously been changed. So, those in particular we will be looking at to ensure that the proper methodology of engagement was engaged for those persons.

“That doesn’t mean that everybody that came in during a certain period is questionable, but we need to make sure that they aren’t and then take the necessary measures to either engage them the proper way with proper contracts signings or whatever the case maybe or see where they are to be placed.

“I will tell you that there are persons that were hired in the last eight weeks that are still at home that are being paid but there is nowhere to place them and that is why we have to have the audit to ensure that we are filling the gaps and building capacity where it’s necessary and not just bringing people on to have a job.”

Currently, she said officials were looking to see where these people could be placed.

While she said she could not confirm what these new hires were costing the government, she said they were spread across the country.

“The persons at home are not only in New Providence. They are across the country. So, as we analyse our records for the persons that are engaged or the persons we think are engaged and we do our due diligence to check, obviously with their immediate supervisors, that is how we are processing the check and balance of who is on the job.

“That process again is ongoing. As a result, I don’t have final numbers and as a result I don’t have final costs.

“I want you to know that these programmes like the 52-week, the funds are available but we can’t have people being paid to sit at home or we can’t have people being paid that come to work and there is no job for them to do.”

Asked to give a conservative figure of how many were at home, she said: “In the first instance I would say probably about 40 and let me make it relative: the programme normally engages about 1,000 people so at this time about 40.”