Wayne Munroe And Ann-Marie Davis Receive Marco’S Alert Test Message

MINISTER of National Security Wayne Munroe and Ann-Marie Davis, wife of the prime minister, attended a test event for the MARCO Alert system at ALIV yesterday.

The successful test was sent on the ALIV network, with Mr Munroe and Mrs Davis both receiving the alert on their cell phones yesterday.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Mrs Davis, of the Office of the Spouse, said at yesterday’s event, I think maybe seven or eight years, ever since young Marco Archer was found brutalised and killed.

“. . .To know that he wasn’t the first that it happened to, I wanted to see this system in place to stop something like that (from) ever happening again.”

She said she thinks the alert system will be a significant tool in the fight against violence against children.

The test message read “This is MARCO’s Alert from the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.”

The system will allow authorities to send out an alert in the case of an emergency or missing child using geomapping technology, meaning anyone in a certain radius will get the message.

Mr Munroe said he hopes the system will be fully up and running by the end of this month.

Yesterday, BTC CEO Andre Foster said the telecommunications company is looking forward to meeting with Mr Munroe and his team today. This comes after Mr Munroe criticised BTC last week for not being ready to roll out the alert system on its network.

“BTC is pleased to see that the government has completed its initial test of the MARCO’s Alert SMS system. We look forward to meeting with Wayne Munroe, Minister of National Security, and his team tomorrow, November 18, to discuss how BTC will support this very important project as we determine the next steps for our testing and implementation of the system.

“The ability to provide SMS alerts in the unfortunate event that a child goes missing is extremely important and we are committed to working with the government to provide this service across the Bahamas.

“We will provide a detailed update following tomorrow’s discussions,” Mr Foster said in a statement.