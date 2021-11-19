Chamber Leadership Election Heating Up

By NEIL HARTNELL

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) top post is set to be hotly contested tonight amid concerns it is no longer truly serving the private sector’s needs.

Hubert Edwards, principal of Next Level Solutions, a Bahamas-based corporate governance and risk management consultancy, is challenging incumbent, Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, for the Chamber chairmanship in a vote that will be held at 6.30pm at Baha Mar’s Grand Hyatt property.

The Chamber’s annual general meeting (AGM), and election of its officers and directors, is being held in a climate where there are increasing concerns from some that The Bahamas’ primary business advocacy group has become “dysfunctional” at a time when it is needed the most given ongoing efforts to rescue the economy from COVID-19’s clutches.

A five-page document, which was being circulated among private sector players yesterday, argued the Chamber has lost its way in recent years with many in the business community starting to “question its relevance”.

“The business community needs a vibrant and relevant Chamber as the country struggles to get back on its economic feet,” the paper said, describing the organisation as “weakened and beleaguered”.

“To their credit, the Chamber has had some recent past chairs who have been game changers, but of late it seems like the Chamber has fallen off the rails. The current Board is made up of gifted, experienced and notable members. But some have indicated that, despite the incredible talent on the Board, the management style of the current leadership has been described as indifferent and stubborn.”

Alleging that some Chamber Board directors, who it did not name, “have checked out”, it added: “The Chamber is dysfunctional and needs a complete overhaul if it is ever going to win the confidence of the private sector again. Many in the private sector have lost such confidence and have withdrawn support.....

“At the end of the day, the private sector is being robbed of a functional Chamber at a time when it needs clear, focused, credible and experienced leadership at the helm so that they are the strong, vibrant advocate they ought to be.....

“The private sector deserves more, and should demand more, from its Chamber as its function is far too critical to our economic recovery to have it is such a state.”

Mrs Rutherford-Ferguson did not respond to Tribune Business phone calls or text messages seeking comment before press time last night, while other Chamber directors said they had not seen the document and were unaware it was being widely circulated via e-mail and social media.

The document, which has been seen by Tribune Business, did not identify the author but Sir Franklyn Wilson, the Sunshine Holdings and Arawak Homes chairman, said the sentiments it expressed were in line with his own views.

While he was only made aware of the document’s existence by this newspaper, he confirmed he had been part of “quite a conversation” in social media chat groups regarding the Chamber’s status and the way forward.

“The Chamber is, in my humble opinion, not the effective organisation that best serves the interests of business and the private sector. It’s not,” Sir Franklyn said, adding that the Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) is stepping into the advocacy vacuum it has left. “The Chamber is not working.

“The fact of the matter is that to allow the Chamber to die, or be seriously ill or replace it, there’s got to be a better solution than that. The Chamber is too important an organisation to die or be in intensive care for so long.”

Adding that ORG “appears to have more effective leadership at the moment, and appears to have more resources”, Sir Franklyn said of the five-page document: “Whoever wrote that, it is true. It’s accurate. I think anyone who denies that does not have the best interests of the private sector at heart.

“That’s a true statement. I believe the time has come that something serious has to happen. My overall comment is that what you have read to me sounds like a credible and objective analysis.”

Sir Franklyn was not the only one to make that argument. Several sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, also confirmed to Tribune Business that the five-page document appeared to have been written by someone with inside knowledge of the current atmosphere and developments at the Chamber.

“The Chamber is the vital link between the private sector and policymakers, particularly now when we’re trying our best to figure out how to get out of this economic conundrum. We can’t have this. It just cannot happen,” one contact said.

The document’s contents also align with under-currents this newspaper has been aware of for some months, with a significant faction both inside and outside the Chamber having become disillusioned and disenchanted with the organisation’s current direction and leadership.

Such feelings emerged in November 2020 when a furious internal row erupted over a major retailer’s complaint that the Chamber was doing too little to address private sector concerns over COVID-19 restrictions.

The response to an e-mail from Kelly-Anne Huber, Rubins Department Store’s marketing manager, prompted the Chamber’s vice-chairman to then rebuke a fellow director and Board member for creating “unneeded animosity” with the very business community whose interests it is supposed to represent and advocate for.

Tim Ingraham, who is also Summit Insurance Company’s principal, told Khalil Parker, also the Bahamas Bar Association’s head, in an October 29, 2020, e-mail that the Chamber would now have to “repair the damage” caused by a response he branded “inappropriate” and “dismissive”.

The entire e-mail exchange, which was leaked to Tribune Business and other media, was triggered by an October 29, 2020, e-mail from Ms Huber that was headlined Where is The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce. She argued that the private sector’s main advocacy body had been “silent since March” and provided little to no support for retailers currently suffering under the curb-side limitations.

“As many of you know we have been in business a very long time and hope to continue serving The Bahamas for many more years,” Ms Huber said of Rubins, in an e-mail that was sent to all Chamber directors.

“We understand these times are uncertain and difficult for all of us. However, we are curious as to what your plan of action is? You have been SILENT since March, with little to no support to the retail sector.

“Besides Ms [Tara] Morley, who has stuck her neck out for retail businesses, we are extremely disappointed in the leadership of your organisation. Sadly, because of Ms Morley’s outspokenness, I’m sure she is scrutinised and targeted by the ‘powers a be’, and most certainly making it impossible for her to run a business.”

Yesterday’s circulation of the five-page document is likely to be interpreted as an attempt to influence the election’s outcome tonight, particularly given its timing.

Mr Edwards yesterday declined to comment on the document or its contents besides saying he had no knowledge of it, and it had not come from himself. “I have no comment,” he added. ‘It’s unfortunate. It’s sad. It’s really sad. Whoever crafted this has the intent of crafting problems for other persons and that’s not good.”

Peter Goudie, an existing Chamber director who is standing for re-election tonight, implied that it was an act of cowardice for the document’s author not to put their name to it. He also dismissed its concerns that the proper nomination process had not been followed, saying: “Everything’s been done by the rules”.

“Business people will make up their own minds,” he said, “and not be influenced by a document circulating on social media. If there’s a document out there that’s not signed by anybody, and they don’t have the nerve to stand on their name, business people will not stand for it.”

Another source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said of the document: “The Chamber does not need that cloud hanging over it. I hope this is not meant to harm the Chamber, and undermine the influence of the Chamber in the country because we need a strong Chamber.”

Mr Ingraham is standing unopposed for vice-chair, while Nadine Frazier and Nikia Forbes are contesting the secretary’s post. Don Williams is the candidate for treasurer, while offering as directors are Mr Goudie; Deborah Deal; Vernice Walkine; Sean Moree; Royann Dean; Antoinette Russell; Cristobal Gomez; Keith Roye; Michele Moodie; Odetta Morton; and Marisa Ahwai.