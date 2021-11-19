Pintard: We Ought To Choose Wisely Who We Commit Ourselves To

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

WHILE expressing support for the criminalisation of marital rape, Marco City MP Michael Pintard said people must choose wisely who they marry to avoid the possibility of sexual abuse within their union.

Additionally, he said, any law that is drafted must send a clear message that false allegations against a spouse will carry tremendous penalties.

Mr Pintard told reporters yesterday that he was of the view that rape within marriage is not a private matter and that a woman reserves the right to refuse intimacy with her spouse for any number of reasons.

“Violence in general, sexual violence in particular against women and children have unfortunately grown in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and as policy-makers we have to engage in the discussion and lead the country in discussing the way forward and how we must resolve this issue,” he said.

“It is not a private matter. Violence in general - sexual violence in particular - is a national matter that the state should in fact engage in.

“A woman has a right to refuse to engage in intimacy with her partner in the event, for example, she believes that her life is at risk because of his other activities outside of the home she reserves the right to protect her body. Not just for her, but for her children who she has carriage of along with her partner.

“A second case where marital rape clearly is possible is if two persons carry the title of husband and wife, however, they are not operating as husband and wife they may have been estranged for a year, for two years, for three years.

“The man by virtue of having papers for that relationship does not have the entitlement to enjoy all the benefits if in fact they are separated.

“So, there are multiple grounds in which a woman reserves the right to say ‘no’ to engage in intimacy with the man who she initially may have been in love with.”

Should the country get to a point where the act is to be regarded as an offence, Mr Pintard said there must be an effort to ensure a woman does not falsely accuse a man without harsh penalties.

“We have to be careful to make sure that any laws crafted to address this heinous situation that we face as a country does not give leeway to a woman who may wish to act in a vindictive way against a man with whom she no longer enjoys a good relationship or they may be in a custody battle and she may desire to have sole custody of the children,” he said.

“So, it is in the realm of possibility that a woman can in fact accuse a man who is not at all guilty and, therefore, the law, any law that is crafted, must make sure that the clear message is sent that there are tremendous penalties for fabricating charges against an otherwise innocent man.

“But here is the real issue for me. We ought to choose wisely who we commit ourselves to long term so that these kinds of matters will reduce the possibility of them occurring in our lives.

“So, do I believe that it’s a possibility for someone to engage in marital rape? Yes, of course.”

Elizabeth MP JoBeth Coleby-Davis has also added her support to those calling for marital rape to be criminalised.

“The culture of violence against women and children in The Bahamas must end,” she tweeted this week. “I stand by the (government’s) introduction of a sex offenders registry. And I join the voices calling for the criminalisation of marital rape. I’m in a position to translate my talk into action. It must end.”