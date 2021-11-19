Police Hunting Two Men In Connection With Bimini Shooting

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are hunting two men who are wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting incident on Bimini this week.

Maurice Mikkel Cartwright, aka “Joe” or “Miguel,” 39, of Kitty’s Apartment Queens Highway, Bailey Town, Bimini; and Derval Anson Cornell Hanna, aka “Val” 33, of Zion Hill Corner, Bailey Town, are wanted for attempted murder.

Police have issued an all points bulletin for both men.

Cartwright, an American citizen, is about five feet, eleven inches tall, of medium build, weighing 230 pounds. He has a light brown complexion, with brown eyes.

Hanna, a Bahamian, is five feet seven inches tall of heavy build, weighing 250 pounds. He has a light brown complexion with dark brown eyes.

Anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of these men are asked to call Alice Town Police Station, in Bimini at 347-3144.