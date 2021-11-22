‘Mother’ Pratt Sworn In As Deputy Gg

GOVERNOR General Sir Cornelius A Smith will participate in a special investiture ceremony and receive several honours at Windsor Castle, London, this week.

He left the country on Saturday for the United Kingdom.

A press statement from his office over the weekend said Sir Cornelius will receive Knighthood Honours, the Order of Chivalry and Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG).

Lady Clara Smith, Sir Cornelius’ wife, ASP Edgar Kemp - aide-de-camp and woman constable Doris Whyms will also attend the ceremony. They are all scheduled to return on Saturday, November 27.

Cynthia “Mother” Pratt has been sworn in as deputy to the Governor General until their return.