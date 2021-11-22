Search For Killer After Man Shot

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the country’s latest murder, which took place on Sunday night.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said police are following significant leads in the matter.

“Police were called to Murray Street, Sunshine Park, sometime after 8pm as a result of a report received of gunshots in this community,” he said.

“On the arrival of the first responders they were directed to the western side of a house where they discovered the body of a male lying on the ground unresponsive.

“Emergency medical services responded and following their examination of the male he was pronounced lifeless.”

“We’re appealing to members of this community who may have any information in regards to this incident to contact the police at 502-9992 or 91.”

Family members of the deceased were inconsolable at the scene of the murder.