Advice For Those Travelling To Black Friday Sales

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH experts are advising persons considering travel to the US for Black Friday sales to ensure they practice COVID-19 preventative measures.

Dr Nikkiah Forbes is the Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Bahamas Ministry of Health said yesterday Bahamians should weigh the need for travel.

“We have to remember the overall context which is that that travel is a risk for getting COVID and spreading COVID,” Dr Forbes said. “It absolutely is and so first and foremost the advice would be to weigh the need for travel and if you decide that you are going to travel and as the holiday season approached and if you are going to travel there are certain things you could do to make yourself safer while traveling.

“Some of those things are wearing a mask, you want a well-fitting mask. If it’s a woven mask that’s going to be worn properly over your nose and mouth so proper mask wearing can cut the incidents of COVID by 53 percent. That’s by itself and then the other part is health precautions.

“You are going to try to avoid crowds, especially crowds where there’s a mix of persons that may be vaccinated and not vaccinated and also all the other general health precautions. If you are feeling unwell, if you’re feeling sick don’t travel and of course hand washing and not touching your face.”

She also said: “Then there are things that you can do to make yourself safer. For example, getting vaccinated - fully vaccinated. That is going to help tremendously to reduce the risk of getting COVID.”

Consultant Physicians Staff Association president Dr Sabriquet Pinder-Butler added that it would be better for shoppers to support local small businesses or shop online to prevent contracting the disease.

She said: “We want to re-stress the importance of paying attention to those preventative measures as much as possible for persons who will be travelling and who will be shopping.”

“We have to talk about whether a person should travel or not certainly because we know that there are always increased risks. We will always want people not to have too much travelling. So, if online shopping is something that’s available and I think it has been available to most of us that will be perhaps be encouraged more or shopping more at home locally.

“We know that we’ve been trying to get our economy back in line, so support local businesses. A lot of those places have also instituted some online practices and delivery practices… those places I’ve seen a lot of flyers with Black Friday bargains as well.”