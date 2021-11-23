Cruise Giant’S 150-Year Pi Crown Land ‘Option’

• Royal Caribbean in ‘minimum’ five 25-year renewals
• Annual lease payments $140k, or $3.5m for duration
• AG Office, Lands and Survey confusion on site plan
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Minnis administration has effectively given Royal Caribbean a minimum 150-year lease over seven Crown Land acres on Paradise Island for its multi-million dollar Beach Club project.
The lease, which has been obtained by Tribune Business, gives the cruise giant an initial 25-year extension plus “no less than four additional options”. All these “options” are 25 years in length, meaning that when they are added to the original 25-year lease, Royal Caribbean can exercise its rights to potentially occupy that land for one-and-half centuries.
The agreement, which was executed on May 25, 2021, also commits Royal Caribbean to paying an annual $140,000 rent to the Government for use of land that it holds in trust for the benefit of the Bahamian people. Over a 25-year lease, this amounts to $3.5m in total rental income with VAT at 10 percent contributing a further $350,000 to the Public Treasury.
These sums pale when set aside the extra $26m in annual visitor spending that the Royal Beach Club is projected to generate, a figure that rises to $650m when extended over the initial 25-year lease term. Royal Caribbean previously said its $110m Paradise Island investment will boost overall visitor spending by $1bn over a ten-year period, although it is uncertain where this impact falls.
The Minnis administration agreed the potential 150-year lease with the cruise giant even though three of the seven Crown Land acres involved are tied-up in a Supreme Court battle between the Government and Bahamian entrepreneur Toby Smith, who is arguing that they form part of a valid, binding lease he had obtained prior to Royal Caribbean’s deal.
Yet the lease terms seemingly give Royal Caribbean the power to determine whether there will be a renewal, rather than the Government. The cruise giant must only give notice of its intent to renew three months’ prior to the existing lease’s expiry, while also ensuring there has been no breach of existing conditions.
Once these terms are met, Royal Caribbean can renew “for a further term of 25 years from the expiration of the said term at a revised rent” that is to be based on the Crown Land’s value but not include any “improvements” made by the cruise giant.
“The lessee [Royal Caribbean] will be granted no less than four additional options. Each option term will consist of 25 years,” the Crown Land lease states. This gives the cruise giant a much longer occupancy than its senior executives have previously let on.
James Boink, Royal Caribbean’s vice-president of private destinations, told a virtual meeting held by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) earlier this year that the seven-acre Crown Land parcel would be returned to the Bahamian people’s ownership eventually but did not state this might take up to 150 years.
Responding to a question from Ricardo Miller, he replied: “Our Crown Land lease is for 25 years with rights to renew and, yes, the land does revert back to The Bahamas.”
The lease, which is signed by former prime minister, Dr Hubert Minnis, in his capacity as the then-minister responsible for Crown Land, requires the rent to be paid annually on June 1 every year. Royal Caribbean is also to maintain public liability insurance of “not less than $1m” and keep comprehensive insurance coverage for the Beach Club property.
Tribune Business, meanwhile, has also obtained documents suggesting there was much confusion over which of eight site plan versions drawn up for Royal Caribbean’s project was the correct one.
A March 17, 2021, e-mail from Bryan Bynoe, acting surveyor-general in the Department of Lands and Surveys, asks an attorney in the Attorney General’s Office: “Thank you for the eight plans you forwarded to the Department of Lands and Surveys.
“Since we have so many versions of the plan of the location, my question is: ‘Which of the plans is final and approved?’ The final/approved plan is not on the related file at the Department.”
The attorney, senior counsel Petrocelli Edwards, replies: “Unfortunately I am unaware of which, if any, of the plans that I sent were approved. Those were the plans that I saw on our file here at the Office of the Attorney General. I do not know if maybe the Bahamas Investment Authority or the Office of the Prime Minister can assist in that regard.”
The Royal Caribbean lease refers to a site plan where the subject land has been coloured “pink”. Such a document was said, in handwritten notes, to have been dropped off to the Department of Lands and Surveys by Candia Ferguson, then-director of investments at the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA).
Such a document should have been prepared by the Department of Lands and Surveys, given its responsibilities in administering Crown Land, which raises questions as to how involved it was in preparing the site plan and associated surveys for the Paradise Island Crown Land lease.
Toby Smith, the Bahamian entrepreneur behind a $2m investment in the adjacent Paradise Island Lighthouse & Beach Club project, yesterday suggested that the Minnis administration had merely “copied and pasted” the site plan for his rival Crown Land lease “to suit Royal Caribbean’s cause”.
He added: “So why would Minnis, having offered the Crown Land lease to Paradise Island Lighthouse & Beach Club in January 2020, then have someone within the Office of the Prime Minister draft a lease for Royal Caribbean in May 2021?
“The Government went to extensive measures, involving many government agencies, as they drafted the lease for Paradise Island Lighthouse & Beach Club. However, did they involve all the same agencies when they drafted the lease for Royal Caribbean?”
The newly-elected Davis administration must now deal with the issues raised by a battle that saw Mr Smith initiate Supreme Court action against the former government, which remains ongoing.
Royal Caribbean has steadily amassed around 13.5 acres on Paradise Island’s western end by buying out private landowners in the area, but its efforts to lease the extra seven Crown Land acres have brought it into conflict with Mr Smith.
He is seeking himself to lease two Crown Land parcels at Paradise Island’s western end, one of which involves two acres around the lighthouse and another three acres for the “beach break” element of his own $2m project. Two of the acres sought by Mr Smith are included in Royal Caribbean’s Crown Land lease.
Mr Smith’s court action is alleging that he was granted a valid Crown Land lease over both parcels, including the lighthouse and the area at Colonial Beach for his “beach break” destination, which is now legally binding.
The case is based on a January 7, 2020, letter from Richard Hardy, acting director of Lands and Surveys, that was headlined “approval for crown land lease” over the two tracts he wanted. This lease was agreed over a year before Dr Minnis signed off on Royal Caribbean’s deal.
Comments
KapunkleUp 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
$140,000 per year. What a joke. Someone got a big bag under the table for this one. Just confirms that no matter which party is in power, we all end up getting shafted in the end.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
"James Boink, Royal Caribbean’s vice-president of private destinations, told a virtual meeting held by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) earlier this year that the seven-acre Crown Land parcel would be returned to the Bahamian people’s ownership eventually but did not state this might take up to 150 years."
ROTFL.
Something is up with Dr Minnis.
It "appears" as if some treasonous Bahamian was set up to make money off of these absolutely horrible contract negotiations, Oban, the Lucayan, now this, that were being rushed through the Prime Minister's office following the grab by Dr Minnis to move Environment to his office.
KapunkleUp 6 hours, 40 minutes ago
Another point to consider: unless this was not mentioned in the article, $140,00 per year appears to be fixed. Obviously $140,000 today is not the same as $140,000 in 25 years from now. Was the former government so stupid as not to include an inflation clause in this agreement. Something like an annual 2% increase to the $140,000 ?!
realfreethinker 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Once these terms are met, Royal Caribbean can renew “for a further term of 25 years from the expiration of the said term at a revised rent” that is to be based on the Crown Land’s value but not include any “improvements” made by the cruise giant.
KapunkleUp 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
True but I was talking about having the fixed amount of $140,000 per year for 25 years. In consumer terms that equates to paying the same amount of rent for 25 years before a rent increase can happen.
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
"Toby Smith, the Bahamian entrepreneur behind a $2m investment in the adjacent Paradise Island Lighthouse & Beach Club project, yesterday suggested that the Minnis administration had merely “copied and pasted” the site plan for his rival Crown Land lease “to suit Royal Caribbean’s cause”.
This is the 4th Bahamian Ive heard alledge that portions of their business ideas, i.e. their intellectual property, was alledgedly lifted by the Minnis administration from within the PM'S office. Who are you? Its only an idea. You dont have the resources, if you did you wouldnt have asked for my help. So what difference does it make if I take your idea?
JackArawak 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
$140,000? 150 years? mouth breathing, knuckle dragging clowns
TalRussell 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Matters not a hoot who the occupant the office of the premier (OOP) be's when Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruise ships blows a horn carve out a bigger piece The Colony and everything else like this and that, including they's ever more partnering up with the Chinese lurking in background, ― Yes?
tribanon 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
THE LEGAL TERM "VOID AB INITIO" APPLIES TO THIS ENTIRE SHOCKINGLY ATROCIOUS PURPORTED LEASE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN THE PREVIOUS MINNIS LED FNM ADMINISTRATION (SPECIFICALLY MINNIS, D'AGUILAR, THEN AG BETHEL AND "DR." MICHAEL SCOTT) AND SENIOR OFFICIALS OF ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINES INVOLVING CROWN LAND ON PARADISE ISLAND.
AND IF THE DAVIS LED PLP ADMINISTRATION (SPECIFICALLY DAVIS, COOPER AND NOW AG PINDER) FAIL TO CALL FOR THE FORMATION OF A SPECIAL COMMISSION INDEPENDENT OF GOVERNMEMT WITH BROAD INVESTIGATORY POWERS TO FULLY INVESTIGATE THE CIRCUMSTANCES UNDER WHICH THIS OUTRAGEOUS LEASE ARRANGEMENT WAS PURPORTEDLY NEGOTIATED AND CONCLUDED, THEN THEY TOO ARE EQUALLY CULPABLE IN THE WRONGFUL AND ILLEGAL ACTS SURROUNDING THIS GLARINGLY CORRUPT LEASE DEAL.
THE CORRUPTION HERE WAS NO DOUBT INSTIGATED BY SENIOR OFFICIALS OF ROYAL CARIBBEAN AND ALL THOSE INVOLVED MUST BE HELD TO ACCOUNT FOR THEIR ROLE PLAYED IN THIS MATTER.
KapunkleUp 8 minutes ago
As is tradition, that will never happen. The PLP is too afraid to do it because the FNM will do it to them in return (and vice versa).
