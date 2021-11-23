Unvaccinated Still Dominate Numbers

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NINETY-TWO percent of the people who died or were admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital for COVID-19 in October were unvaccinated, according to the Public Hospitals Authority.

Among those who died, two were partially vaccinated, two were fully vaccinated and 45 were unvaccinated. Among those admitted to hospital, six were partially vaccinated, eight were fully vaccinated and 167 were unvaccinated.

Those admitted to the hospital included seven children between the ages of zero and nine and 12 people older than 80.

The latest numbers are in line with previous statistics which show COVID-19 continues to have a far greater impact on unvaccinated rather than fully vaccinated people.

The newly released data comes as health officials weigh giving a booster shot to residents who are immunocompromised and/or over 60 years old.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week it is now authorising booster shots for all adults over 18.

The CDC announced that Americans over 50 as well as those 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities “should” get booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The CDC said all adults over 18 “may” get booster doses.

Recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine were already cleared to get a booster at least two months after their initial shot. Officials in the United Kingdom have also cleared the AstraZeneca vaccine as a booster shot.

COVID-19 cases have plummeted in The Bahamas recently. Just four cases were confirmed on November 21 and hospitalisations are now down to 18, with five people in the intensive care unit.

Officials, however, have linked the drop in cases to declining vaccination rates, a concern as cases in the United States and Europe have once again begun to soar.