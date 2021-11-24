‘We Need More Shelters For Domestic Abuse Victims’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AS public discourse surrounding domestic abuse continues in the country, an activist has called for the establishment of new shelters for victims.

According to President of Families of All Murder Victims Khandi Gibson, domestic violence is prevalent in the country for both men and women alike.

Given her experience in assisting victims, Ms Gibson said more must be done.

“We don’t have anger management no more,” she said. “We can’t contain our anger. When we’re angered, someone has to feel something. Before its even getting to the hitting part, one you would’ve detected that your spouse, your mate has a violent tendency, speak early, seek counselling.

“I would want the community to start and get involved and I feel like we need to now invest in shelters. We need to invest in shelters so where women want to flee, they could flee and go to these places.

“When you go to entities, they’ll accommodate for just a week or two weeks. You can’t rebuild your life or regroup or rethink in the space of two weeks. You still (are in) the grieving process. You (are) still uncertain. You don’t know where to go.

“A shelter would be four to six weeks. That gives you ample time to probably get your car on the road. That gives you ample time to put your children to different schools.”

Dr Calae Philippe, Department of Gender and Family Affairs director, previously spoke about the issue of safe houses.

She explained: “We also have the challenge where you go to a safe house and it’s supposed to be safe and you calling the person and you’re exposing the safe house so it’s a whole culture if we’re going to have the safe house. Even then, it’s only about two weeks that you can stay in a safe house. Where are you going if you’re financially dependent on this person? Who is going to pay your salary – the government? Who is going to take care of the child? The safe house is only a gap, only a time period then we must figure out what’s the next step.”

Public outcry was sparked when CCTV footage showed a woman, who was holding a young child, being abused in the street earlier this month.

Activists have repeatedly called for real action when it comes to curbing the occurrence of domestic violence.