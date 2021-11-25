Man Killed As Car Hits Pole

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident on that island yesterday when a male driver collided with a utility pole.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am on Wednesday in the area of Arches Boulevard in Marsh Harbour, according to police reports.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said officers at the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of an accident involving a grey vehicle that crashed into utility pole.

Mr Rolle stated that initial investigations revealed that a lone male driver of a grey vehicle was travelling west on Bay Street, Marsh Harbour, when he lost control of the vehicle.

He said EMS personnel responded to the scene and examined the victim but found no signs of life.

ASP Rolle said the victim was later transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic, where a doctor pronounced him dead. Investigations are continuing.