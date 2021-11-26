Man Claims He Was Unknowingly Recruited To Commit Fraud

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 49-year-old man who claimed he was unknowingly recruited to commit more than $10,000 worth of fraud will stand trial early next year.

According to court dockets, Patrick Petty, with the intent to defraud, had in his possession a Commonwealth Bank cheque made payable to DC Technology in the amount of $10,223.36.

Prosecutors further alleged he had uttered the forged cheque in an attempt to defraud the electronic store of over $10,000 worth of merchandise that same day.

During his arraignment before Magistrate Kendra Kelly, Petty denied the allegations and claimed he was given the fake cheque and told to pick up the items.

As a result, his case was adjourned to January 24, 2022 for trial.

In the meantime, Petty was granted $9,500 bail. As part of the conditions of his release, he must sign into the Nassau Street police station weekly and have no contact with any of the witnesses involved in his case.

Magistrate Kelly warned him that if he failed to comply, he could risk being remanded until his trial.