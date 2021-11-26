Two Dead After Shooting In Eight Mile Rock

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama police are investigating a double homicide that took place Thursday night.

A Royal Bahamas Police Force press release stated that shortly after 8pm, the control room received a report of a shooting incident in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

Initially, reports were that only one of the victims had died of his injuries. However, a second man later died.

“Upon the officer's arrival, initial investigations revealed that a group of men were at the rear of a residence situated in Hanna Hill gambling. They were approached by a male, who brandished a firearm and discharged the same in the direction resulting in two of the males receiving gunshot injuries about the body,” the release reported.

“EMS attended the scene and pronounced one of the males lifeless. The other male was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, to seek further medical attention. Both males were seen and examined by a Doctor who pronounced both males dead.”

This comes after a murder occurred in New Providence Tuesday night at Quakoo Street.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said at the time: “Sometime after 9pm police were alerted to gunshots via shot-spotter technology on Quakoo Street. Officers were dispatched and on arrival of first responders they met two males lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

“EMS was summoned to the scene and following their assessment one of the victims succumbed to his injury and the other was transported to the hospital where his condition is not known at this time. Preliminary information is that two males were standing outside a residence talking to one another when they were approached by a lone gunman who discharged his weapon in their direction, injuring both, and one was fatally wounded.”

ASP Peters said the men are in their mid-20s and are residents of the area.