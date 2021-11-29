Three Dead, Seven Hurt In Shootings

By LEANDRA ROLLE

and EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporters

POLICE are investigating after a man was shot dead in Eleuthera early yesterday morning.

According to police reports, shortly after 2am officers were informed of a shooting on Three Island Road where upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man lying in the street.

An inspection of the body revealed he had wounds consistent with gunshots. A local doctor was called and pronounced the victim dead. Police did not release the victim’s identity, however, sources say he is Drew Storr.

His death follows a string of shooting incidents over the weekend that left seven people injured and in hospital.

Shortly after 8pm on Friday, police in Grand Bahama received information of a shooting involving four men in the area of Cornwallis Drive off Columbus Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed the group was at a residence when they were approached by a lone gunman who fired shots in their direction.

“Three of the males were shot in the leg and one was (g)razed to the head. The victims were all transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital to seek medical attention where they are listed as serious, but in stable condition,” police said in a statement.

Hours later, police were alerted to a second shooting in New Providence.

Officers said around 9pm, they were alerted to the sound of gunshots on Lily of the Valley Corner through ShotSpotter technology.

Officers responded and on arrival were told a man had been shot in his body.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

In the third incident, shortly before 11pm, police were called to the scene of a shooting in the Chippingham area.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and is also listed in serious condition.

The next day, police reported they received information that a man, while in the area of Rock Court, had been wounded after being involved in a heated argument with another man who fired shots in his direction.

The victim was taken by car to the hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

Police said investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328- TIPS (8477).

• GRAND Bahama police are investigating a double homicide that took place Thursday night.

Police said shortly after 8pm, the control room received a report of a shooting in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

Initially, it was reported only one of the victims had died. However, a second man later died.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, initial investigations revealed that a group of men were at the rear of a residence situated in Hanna Hill gambling. They were approached by a male, who brandished a firearm and discharged the same in the direction resulting in two of the males receiving gunshot injuries about the body,” said police.

“EMS attended the scene and pronounced one of the males lifeless. The other male was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital, to seek further medical attention. Both males were seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced both males dead.”