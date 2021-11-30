Chantel O’Brian Sets Out For Israel To Win Miss Universe Crown

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

The new Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian is hoping an international title may just be her early Christmas gift this year.

A dream that has been in the making for several years will now be realised, as Chantel gets ready take on the runway in the front of millions of viewers at the 70th annual Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on December 12.

While Israel has imposed restrictions on foreign travel to stop the spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant, Chantel will still be able to attend in person.

The country recently announced it would lengthen quarantines for citizens and residents returning from abroad and reinstate controversial cellphone surveillance designed to track infections.

Miss Universe participants, however, are be granted waivers while possibly undergoing PCR testing every 48 hours and other precautionary measures.

Nevertheless, the Bahamian beauty queen is brimming with enthusiasm and excitement to hopefully win the title for the Bahamas for the first time ever.

Since being crowned Miss Bahamas Universe last month, she has been prepararing for the international pageant.

She has given lots of interviews on local and international platforms, including Missology. She also joined together with four of her fellow contestants to host a sustainability discussion on the environment. She has been busy at work and making her mark in the community.

And now all of her hard work will be put on display on the world stage.

In a glamorous pageant such as Miss Universe, all delegates and fans are eager to know the details about the gowns and the costumes.

“We were happy to close an agreement with international designer Gerimon, who facilitated the evening gown,” said Miss Bahamas National Director Anthony Smith.

“The three-piece interview suit was done locally, and the national costume was designed by Javotte Bethel and painting genius Preston Hanna painted on a part of the costume that reflects its overall Lucayan theme.”

Chantel is no stranger to pageantry. Those who are true pageant fans and have followed her journey, are aware of her remarkable experience and her perseverance.

“Chantel was a former Miss World, so this isnt’t her first rodeo,” said Mr Smith. :And I think that is one of the things that was considered in the judging. The young lady that would be chosen would have little time to prepare to go to Eilat, Israel, this coming December to compete. So you have to get the most prepared young woman in order to compete, and obviously she demonstrated her experience and (showed) that she is prepared, and she is ready to represent this country to the fullest extent of her skills and ability.”

Chantel is a first-generation college graduate in her family, a motivational speaker, model, entrepreneur, and a Christian. She considers charity and mentorship to be at the core of her identity, having been born into humble beginnings in the community of Englerston. She obtained a Bachelor of Administration in Business Enterprise from the Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland. While obtaining her degree, she founded PS O’Brian Consulting, a pageant, etiquette, runway coaching and consultation agency.

Via her marketing and branding business, Chantel has contributed to the success of Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Earth Bahamas, NAM, IJM, Miss Black International Ambassador, and other institutions.

Chantel has continued actively building her personal brand within the Bahamas as a spokesperson and print ad model for local companies. She is the co-founder of The Leading Ladies Project and the creator of “The Final Crown”, a faith-based pageantry vlog developed from her mantra “Perfection is a Myth”.

Through her work, Chantel advocates for underprivileged youth, fostering self-confidence and a feeling of self-worth in them which they need to both realise and achieve their dreams.