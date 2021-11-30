Davis Criticises Budget For Parks And Beaches Authority

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the budget for the Bahamas Public Parks and Beaches Authority soared almost 150 percent under the Minnis administration in what he called “reckless and irresponsible behaviour”.

During a contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday, he said: “In the 2021/22 fiscal year, it had an approved budget of $15.2m. After contingencies, its total budget was around $28m, an increase of 86 percent against budget. An increase that coincided with electioneering.

“I am now told that because of new contracts issued in the months of July, August and September of this year, the projected expenditure of the Authority for this fiscal year is $37m. That’s an increase of almost 150 percent against the budgeted amount and in dollars, it’s an increase of $22m. I want that to sink in for a moment. I also want it to sink in that a number of these contracts were awarded to clean middle and high-end subdivisions, like Blair and Westridge, to name a few.

“The member for St Barnabas will undoubtedly have a lot of explaining to do. As a result of this reckless and irresponsible behaviour by the member, as of September 30, 2021, after only four months into the fiscal budget, the Authority had already utilised almost 60 percent of its budget for the entire year, with eight months still remaining. The roadside contracts in Killarney alone had risen to almost $400,000.

“I suppose that none of this should be surprising when we remember the $20m on sidewalks at the height of the pandemic, when hospitals were collapsing and Bahamians were homeless and hungry. Even so, the truth of it all will be revealed, and they will be held to account for their reckless decisions, made for short-term political benefit at the expense of the country.”

Former Minister of Works Desmond Bannister has said the Minnis administration did not spend $20m solely on sidewalks, but said the multimillion-dollar project included sidewalks, work on drainage, Family Island docks and community parks, etc.

Earlier this month, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears said all contracts at the Beaches and Parks Authority were renewed shortly before the general election. He said according to the management team, some of the contractors did not perform satisfactorily.

St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, the executive chairman of the body during the Minnis administration, countered earlier this month that he operated fairly and sought to bring credit to the organisation.