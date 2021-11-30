Fnm Leader ‘Will Hold Govt’S Feet To The Fire’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Official Opposition leader Michael Pintard yesterday pledged to hold the government’s feet to the fire and make legislative recommendations geared towards strengthening the country’s democracy and creating equal opportunities for all Bahamians.

He made the comments after he received his instruments of appointment from Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith during a brief ceremony at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre.

In an interview with reporters, Mr Pintard also addressed speculation that he plans to change the make-up of the Senate. While the Marco City MP insisted current rumours about possible Senate replacements are not accurate, he refused to say whether he intends to keep the current senators appointed by his predecessor in place.

“All present rumours are certainly fake news,” Mr Pintard told reporters. “We have not had a chance as a team to sit down and discuss the way forward. I believe in collaborative leadership, and it is my intention even as it relates to the Senate to hear all recommendations.

“The only thing I would say and I think it’s important that women factor heavily in the Senate and if we’re going to make an adjustment in the decision we make then we should send a clear signal that that’s a part of our commitment.”

In his first speech as opposition leader, Mr Pintard thanked his family members, constituents, parliamentary colleagues and the Free National Movement party for their support and endorsement, adding he “was humbled” for the opportunity to serve.

Mr Pintard’s words of gratitude came after he rose to become the party’s fifth leader on Saturday, securing 67 percent of the total votes cast at the FNM’s one-day leadership convention.

Outlining his plans to transform the organisation yesterday, the former Cabinet minister said his first order of business was to hold a meeting with all party members to find out what exactly led to their crushing defeat at the election polls in September.

He said: “(We want) to convene a meeting with all organs of the party and we intend to move throughout every constituency meeting with supporters in general (including) those that stayed at home, those that worked a campaign so we can do a proper assessment of what made a difference in the decisions that they made either to stay at home and as foot soldiers, what were they hearing on the ground.

“That’s a very important as part of the post-mortem. We’ve sent out a clarion (call) to FNM members throughout the country and so we will begin to engage in discussions with a number of them who’ve not participated in recent times.”

Among those who attended yesterday’s ceremony include former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, FNM MPs Kwasi Thompson, Iram Lewis, Adrian Gibson, Shanendon Cartwright, Adrian White, and several other former Cabinet ministers.

Although former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis did not attend the ceremony, Mr Pintard still thanked him for making several opportunities available to him, which he said helped further his political career.

The new FNM leader also noted that under his direction, he will ensure that women and young people have a seat at the table, contributing to national development.

“We will ensure that in every organ of our party and every opportunity possible, we would assist in ensuring that you are present and that your voice (informs) legislation, policies and programmes that we put in place,” Mr Pintard added.

“It is our commitment to make sure on (a) regular basis that we hear the voices of our Bahamian people reflected through associations who live on the frontline of the challenges that we face and those throughout our Family Islands who live on the frontline of unequal delivery of services and who desire to ensure that they have opportunities while it can’t be all but much like their counterparts, their fellow citizens in New Providence and Grand Bahama.”

As it relates to governance, Mr Pintard promised to hold the government’s feet to fire and ensure that its policies are non-discriminatory and will benefit all Bahamians.

He added: “We will continue to work to ensure that in Parliament, we engage in constructive engagement with members of the government. We intend to hold their feet to the fire but at the same time, where it is necessary, we will make recommendations on how they might improve legislation in our Parliament.

“It is true that much of the legislation that they will focus on is legislation that we have left behind, legislation that we have prepared but even in the amendment of these legislation, we will ensure that the legislation assists in deepening our democracy, increasing the ease of doing business and that it unleashes opportunities for Bahamians of all socio-economic brackets – men and women throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”