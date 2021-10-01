Atlantis To Delay Staff Paying For Tests

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
LABOUR and Immigration Minister Keith Bell said yesterday Atlantis has agreed to “hold off” on implementing its COVID-19 vaccination policy for unvaccinated staff after several discussions were held between labour officials and resort executives on the new rule.
“I have reached out to the Director of Labour, Mr Robert Farquharson, and he’s communicated with Atlantis and there are a number of other employers who are concerned about that because they want to ensure that they comply with the legislation which is to ensure a safe work environment,” Mr Bell told reporters yesterday.
“In order to ensure that there is a safe work environment, they have to ensure that all of their employees are either vaccinated or tested to make sure that they don’t bring COVID into the workplace. We have been able to convince Atlantis and the other private sector employers to hold off on implementing that policy.”
Mr Bell said his ministry is now seeking legal advice from the Attorney General’s Office on the way forward.
“I’ve consulted with the Office of the Attorney General and I’ve spoken with the attorney general this morning to give us legal advice and we will be guided by the advice of the attorney general,” Mr Bell said. “And so he has already, I believe, directed (officials) to ensure that the advice is given timely and so I would wait on that advice, but Atlantis is holding off on that policy. That’s the main thing to be had.”
In a letter sent to staff on Wednesday, Audrey Oswell, Atlantis’ president and managing director, announced that all unvaccinated staff will be “financially responsible” for paying for their weekly $16.50 rapid antigen test starting today.
The policy was announced earlier this year and initially expected to come into effect in September.
According to Ms Oswell, the order was a part of the resort’s approach in “putting the community’s health and the economy first.”
“As we have shared since July, Atlantis will not pay the cost of testing indefinitely. We also will not continue to encourage testing as an alternative to vaccination,” Ms Oswell said.
“… By getting the free and widely available vaccine, you are protecting yourself and your family, colleagues, our guests, and the community from COVID-19. You are also playing an essential role in helping achieve a COVID-free Bahamas, which is the only path forward for our economy and tourism to thrive again.”
When contacted by this newspaper yesterday, Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president Darrin Woods reiterated his belief that Atlantis and other employers cannot force workers to pay for their weekly COVID tests as it is in violation of Bahamian law.
Mr Woods said while he has heard the resort intends to postpone the policy, he believes there needs to be a long-term solution as the union simply does not want a “temporary fix.”
“This is a matter that we’ve been trying to address now from June really right down to the former administration to get some definitive position on it because, according to the law, employers shall not pass or cause any fee to be levied on its employees in anything coming out of the Health and Safety Act in terms of making sure that their place is safe,” Mr Woods told The Tribune.
“Further, the Director of Labour who was of the same view when he started another place and we would’ve actually spoken with the minister directly last night and he indicated to me that he was getting legal advice from the Attorney General, and I have heard that they have agreed to postpone it.
“For us, postponing it is good in the interim stage…but we don’t want a temporary fix because that’s all we’ve been getting in the past 12 weeks. When they were actually about to implement it on September 1, they decided not to after speaking with the former government. They decided to push it to October.
“We believe it was a political move because we said to them the same thing we’re saying now in that the payment should not be passed off to the employees,” he added.
Comments
bahamianson 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Who owns the hotel? Is it publically owned or privately owned?
ohdrap4 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
The premise is wrong. If there's going to be testing, then all should be tested.
Their idea of "Science" is a science that agrees with them.
It has now been shown that the vaccine only amelliorates the disease, so all who can contract and spread the disease, which includes the vaccinated, should be tested.
FrustratedBusinessman 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
This is exactly the issue that some jurisdictions are having to confront now. They are having to require PCR testing for those who have two shots (or one of J&J) much to the chagrin of those who blindly followed the program thinking that they could do whatever they want afterwards. They are now realizing that they got sold a big dream.
Wait until you aren't "fully vaccinated" until you have had a third (or fourth) shot. Everyone is blindly following the Israeli model without trying to think of something different. If we only had a treatment for COVID instead of having to take a gorillian shots, but that would hurt revenues for the same people that manufactured the opioid crisis.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
In addition, Atlantus makes headlines because they are so big. But many employees all over are subject to the same conditions, and are coerced into paying for the test, or end up being fired.
I know a couple of people affected myself.
tribanon 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Atlantis never had a legal leg to stand on once it became known from 'the science' that the vaccinated are just as likely as the unvaccinated to be asymptomatic spreaders of the Wuhan virus and its variants. Let's not forgot too that the novel vaccines only provide the vaccinated with a limited and quickly waning period of effective personal protection.
Emilio26 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
So donyou think it's fair for untested or unvaccinated employees at Atlantis to put other people at risk for contracting COVID-19?
tribanon 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
ZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzz...........
ohdrap4 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
It is just as fair as fully vaccinated employees putting other people at risk for contracting covid 19.
Duke univerty students were 92-95% vaccinated and they got an outbreak.
I think there was an outbreak in Harvard business school OF FULLY VACCINATED too.
And don't tell me no nothing about hospitalization you spoke about "Risk of contracting" , NOT "risk of hospitalization. "
carltonr61 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
Oxford University researchers published a paper that found the risk of an individual spreading the virus was roughly the same whether they’d been double-vaccinated or not.
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/...">https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/...
carltonr61 3 hours, 44 minutes ago
According to pure science without politics, The union leader was correct that vaccinated spreads virus.
