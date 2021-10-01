Disaster Authority To Be Reviewed

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

MYLES LaRoda, State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, who has responsibility for disaster management, said the Davis administration will review the work of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority and other relevant agencies.

“Any government that comes in would like to know the position of every agency,” he told reporters. “I come in with no expectation, only to be led by the facts and once that is a reality then I’m being a part of the government then we’ll move in the direction dictated by Cabinet.” Mr LaRoda said an assessment is needed to make certain that the government is moving in the right direction.

“In regards to moving forward, we have to have an assessment — figure out what was done right, figure out what was done wrong, try to maximise our strength and minimise our weakness.

“As we go through our assessment of the relevant agencies, the properties there will be dictated by the technocrats as presented to the government and that will be a decision the government will take with regards to priorities.”

Mr Laroda also responded to former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ comments on the campaign trail suggesting that the Progressive Liberal Party would mishandle Hurricane Dorian funds.

“You certainly cannot trust them to oversee our money,” Dr Minnis said at a recent rally in Abaco. “They still cannot account for what they did with the Hurricane Matthew money, ya know. If they are re-elected, the Hurricane Dorian funds will never, ever get to you.”

Mr Laroda said the PLP has “a long history when it comes to dealing with those who are marginalised.”

He added: “I think our record speaks for itself and the Bahamian people gave a verdict on that.”

Mr Laroda spoke to reporters yesterday as he was expected to meet with staff at the former Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction.