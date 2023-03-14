DRA internal investigations to be handed over to police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DISASTER Reconstruction Authority executive chairman Alex Storr said a number of internal investigations at the agency will soon be turned over to police for further action.

He reported last October that between $250,000 to $1m-worth of post Hurricane Dorian supplies belonging to the agency are still missing.

“We have not located any more of the assets but those along with some other matters that we’re looking at the DRA, we’re meeting, discussing these and moving on to passing it on to the next level of investigation, which will involve more police action,” he told reporters yesterday.

He also said: “We have put together our internal investigations on a number of matters and we’ll be handing all that to the police.”

“I don’t even want to take that chance right now. It could be in the millions of dollars, so I just leave it at that, “ he said in roughly calculating on what is outstanding.

Yesterday, he also estimated some $20m to $30m will be needed by his agency to handle the hurricane season.

“Well, as you would have heard the minister spoke to a while ago, there has been legislation passed that will merge the DRA and NEMA and so we’re preparing for that,” he answered.

“We have put forward a budget to the Ministry of Finance that will make sure that the agency is prepared for whatever happens (during) hurricane season.”

Myles Laroda, state minister for disaster preparedness, has previously said the National Emergency and Management Agency (NEMA) and the DRA will be merging into one authority “to reduce the duplication of positions and also responsibilities”.

Mr Storr was asked for an approximate figure on what is needed by the DRA to handle the hurricane season.

He answered: “I’d say it’s in the $20 (million)-$30m (range).”

Asked to confirm if it was up to $30m, Mr Storr added: “Yes and you know it all depends on whether we have a storm or not and as the cleanup and repair has continued for Dorian.”

As for domes in the agency’s possession which were used as temporary living structures by the last administration post-Hurricane Dorian, Mr Storr said some other organisations may be able to use them.

“I’m wary of using them for any type of long-term housing, because they have proven to be issues with them. But right now on my desk, I have a number of proposals from a number of organisations that have uses for the dorms.”