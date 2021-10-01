Fuel Pump Fire Extinguished

SMOKE billowed from a fuel pump at an Esso Service Station causing great concern among customers and passersby Thursday afternoon.

The incident at the gas station at Prince Charles Drive and Fox Hill Road, was captured in a viral video making the rounds on social media.

Superintendent Kenrick Morris, director of Fire Services told The Tribune Friday that firefighters received a call at around 5.45pm.

He said: “The fire department received reports of a fuel pump fire.

“There were no injuries and as a result the fire department responded with two appliances. However, they met the fire already extinguished.”

Superintendent Morris said only one pump was involved.

The cause of the small fire is not yet known, and investigations are continuing.