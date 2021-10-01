Police Searching For 15-Year-Old Freeport Girl

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a 15-year-old Freeport girl who has been missing for almost two weeks from Grand Bahama.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that Mariah Culmer, of No 107 Malibu Drive, was last seen around 8.30pm on September 21. She was wearing a red shirt and short blue jeans. Her hair was arranged in a ponytail. The teen is slim, is of brown complexion and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Mariah is asked to call Central Investigation Department at 242-350-3109 or the nearest police station.

AMERICAN ARRESTED IN SUSPECTED BOAT THEFT

AN American man was arrested by Bahamian law enforcement officials in Bimini in connection with a stolen vessel.

According to reports, officers from Bahamas Customs went to the Alice Town Police Station shortly after 11am on Thursday, September 30, when they observed a vessel at Brown's Marina.

Mr Rolle said it was a 2012 blue and white 37’ 6” Boston Whaler, with three outboard engines attached.

According to reports, an American man identified himself as the captain of the vessel, however, he could not give a satisfactory account of how he came to be in possession of the boat.

As a result, he was arrested and is assisting the police with their investigations.