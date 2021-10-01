Whereabouts Of Brian Laundrie 'Not A Matter For Bahamian Authorities'

ASSISTANT Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said Friday that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in a homicide case in the United States, is not a matter for Bahamian authorities.

Mr Peters, the police press liaison officer, was contacted on the matter after reports circulated that Laundrie, a man wanted for questioning in the case of Gabby Petito, his dead girlfriend – was seen in The Bahamas.

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito's death, they are looking for him, in part as a response to a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person's debit card.

In an article published by The Sun in the US it was alleged that Mr Laundrie could be in The Bahamas.

Contacted Friday about the report, ASP Peters told The Tribune: “That’s not a matter in our jurisdiction. So, it’s not for us to make any comment. People are speculating as to where he is and they don’t have any facts.”

ASP Peters further noted that there have been no contacts from US officials regarding Mr Laundrie allegedly being in the country.

Mr Laundrie is considered a person of interest in the case of his fiancee Gabby Petito, 22. The couple went on a cross-country trip in America. However, eyebrows were raised when Mr Laundrie returned without Ms Petito.

Her family reported her missing on September 11 and a few days later human remains were found in a national park in Wyoming. The FBI reportedly confirmed the remains belonged to the missing woman.