Parliament Reopening To Be At Baha Mar

GOVERNMENT has announced that for various reasons parliament will be reopened indoors on Wednesday, October 6, at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.
Government’s Steering Committee recommended that this year’s reopening should move indoors because of the current inclement weather, the active demolition of the nearby Churchill Building, and space, and seating limitations in the square due to COVID-19’s social distancing protocols .
“Owing to the previously stated rationale,” said the government, “we are satisfied that this decision will allow for the execution of the event in a manner that is representative of the opening of the House of Assembly.
“We are further satisfied that all COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be executed to standard.
“The Government of the Bahamas,” said the statement, “is ready to get to work and we invite all Bahamians to follow the proceedings on television, radio or by live stream and hear first hand the legislative priorities of the Davis-led administration.”
tribanon 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Yup. The Communist Chinese Party and the Numbers Bosses are clearly in the driving seat now. These organizations long ago made it a point to establish their firm grip and control over our corrupt politicians, whether they be of the PLP or FNM persuasion. Most Bahamian voters let themselves get sucked into our decades old corrupt two-party system in yet another national general election. Oh well, stupid is as stupid does.
And for the record, from my own personal view point the criminal thug Adrian Fox belongs in a US prison for the rest of his life. He has been using his very significant ill-gotten wealth to try 'buy' his freedom from the many serious crimes he committed and the likes of Davis and Sears and others like them have only too eagerly allowed themselves to be 'bought' for providing personal character references to legal authorities on Fox's behalf.
