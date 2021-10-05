Davis Awaits Report On Dorian Handling

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis says he is awaiting a report on the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to determine if an inquiry is needed into the former government’s handling of the disaster.

Mr Davis made the comment when reminded that he had called for an inquiry into Hurricane Dorian deaths while in opposition.

“I called for an inquiry and as I speak, I have a former permanent secretary of the government giving me an assessment of what he sees in relation to the consequences of Hurricane Dorian and where we are... I’m waiting for that report and once I get that I’ll know whether I do have to have an inquiry or not,” Mr Davis told reporters.

Yesterday, Mr Davis also said after a briefing with finance officials, he was of the opinion that the country’s finances are “dismal”.

“Yes and it’s dismal, and we are trying to get some answers to some of the questions we have,” Mr Davis said. He would not elaborate on the matter.

It has been previously reported that the country’s national debt had breached the $10bn mark due to the borrowing blow-out inflicted by the combination of COVID-19 and Hurricane Dorian.

The Ministry of Finance, in its 2020-2021 full-year and fourth quarter “fiscal snapshot”, revealed Central Bank of The Bahamas data showing that the combination of the government’s $9.909bn direct debt — together with loans it has guaranteed on behalf of various state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — had taken the national debt to $10.356bn at end-June 2021.