Fnm Dissent Over Senate Picks

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

SOME members of the Free National Movement are troubled by the party leader’s selection to serve in the Senate.

Darren Henfield, Reuben Rahming, Maxine Seymour and Viana Gardiner were named as the FNM representatives to serve in the Senate. However, some FNMs are having a hard time with that.

A former FNM senator said apart from one of the names presented, the short list submitted is made up unsuccessful politicians and civil servants.

“Most of us are not happy with this,” the former senator said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “These people have just lost their seats in an election. The chairman is saying daily that the party is going to regroup and present itself differently. These are the people who failed at the polls. We feel young, vibrant people could have been chosen.

“Darren Henfield was rejected by Abaco. Reuben Rahming was rejected by Pinewood. Maxine Seymour was rejected by Seabreeze. Viana Gardiner is a privileged civil servant who has worked under both governments in key positions so we really don’t know for sure if her loyalty is with the FNM.

“Maxine Seymour, although rejected by Seabreeze, I feel might be the best out of the four of them. She is not tainted by politics and is fresh on the scene so she might be able to represent us well in the Senate. As usual more input should have been sought from serious members of the party and more options looked at. We cannot continue on with the same man calling all the shots. If that’s the case nothing has or will change.”

An FNM council member also spoke to The Tribune and presented names that some FNMs thought would get Senate seats. The council member expressed surprise at whose names emerged from the official list.

“We are surprised at who made the list,” the council member, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said. “Obviously these were not our picks nor were we consulted about anything. Some might have been asked secretly, but their opinion was not carried.

“There are far more deserving FNMs than these. For example Tanya McCartney who ran for the FNM sometime back… bright minded, young, well-rounded individual in politics, law, the church, you name it. Then there is Khalil Parker. He has been in the trenches for some time. There is also Sir Michael’s daughter.

The Torchbearers are right there. Why not get some young blood in there and create a balance? Instead we settle for people who lost their seats and someone from the OPM. We are not serious. I await November. We are supposed to be having a convention. This leader says he is leaving. Let’s see what’s going to happen. We have to do better in this party for the electorate to take us seriously. We need to think differently.”

The Tribune contacted former FNM member of Parliament JM Pinder, who endorsed Mr Henfield and Mr Rahming. Mr Pinder also gave his thoughts on the outcome of the recent general election.

“I know two of them,” Mr Pinder said. “I know that Mr Henfield is a very reliable person. I certainly would endorse him. I never got to know Mr Rahming well, but I’ve seen him in Parliament and he speaks with authority. I thought he was relatively impressive. The other two, I don’t know.

“I endorse the first two. I wish to say that I am very disappointed with the outcome of the election for the FNM. I served as a member of Parliament for ten years under the FNM. While in an election one can expect anything, but I sure did not expect that. I really thought the FNM would win, but it’s history now. They did us almost as bad as we did them in the previous election.

“Regarding the loss, I have thought about a number of things, none of which seem to justify it. I don’t know if we were not active enough. It was a very difficult run. We had a serious hurricane and then a pandemic. I think it’s difficult pleasing people. Some people still don’t have homes. The government spent a lot of money trying to help those people, but they were not happy. The public expects too much from the government.”

Mr Pinder said he felt a lot of people did not support the government because they were disappointed.

With the FNM preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this month, Mr Pinder was asked what he thinks of the party 50 years later.

He said, “I think when a proper analysis is done, we would have to say we did well, but we could have done a little better.”