Pm: No Harm, No Foul Over Fitzgerald

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said there was “no harm” and “no foul” regarding the Baha Mar contract controversy that surrounded former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald in 2017.

Asked about Mr Fitzgerald’s recent appointment as policy advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Davis told reporters he has confidence in the former Marathon MP’s ability to advise him.

“Because I am looking for the best and brightest amongst us to help me carry through the big changes I have for this country. He is one person I have some confidence in to be able to help me to deliver that,” Mr Davis said.

Asked about Mr Fitzgerald’s scandal before the 2017 general election, Mr Davis played coy.

“What past scandals? What past scandals? Identify what the scandal is and I’ll respond to it,” he said.

When the Baha Mar contract scandal was mentioned specifically, Mr Davis said: “It was nothing to do with him. There was no harm, no foul in relation to that.”

In a since deleted tweet, the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit said last week that Mr Fitzgerald has been appointed the senior advisor and head of the PMDU. When contacted after the tweet, OPM sources initially said the appointment had not yet been finalised.

However, OPM confirmed in a press release on Friday that Mr Fitzgerald has been brought in as a member of the team, although his exact role was not specified.

Shortly before the 2017 general election, The Tribune exclusively published emails showing that Mr Fitzgerald made recommendations on behalf of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics, a company he said was formed by his father years ago.

Mr Fitzgerald confirmed that he sought contracts from Baha Mar for his family’s business after The Tribune revealed that he requested brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts worth millions.

Critics claim that he breached the Manual of Cabinet and Ministry Procedure, which states that a minister must not “solicit or accept any benefits advantage or promise of future advantage whether for himself, his immediate family or any business concern or trust with which he is associated from persons who are in, or seek to be in, any contractual or special relationship with the government.”

Mr Fitzgerald ultimately lost his 2017 re-election bid and the Progressive Liberal Party was swept from office in a landslide defeat by the Free National Movement, which had characterised the PLP as a “corrupt party.”