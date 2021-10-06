Dad Shot Dead In Front Of His Family

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER was killed and his teenage daughter was injured last night during a shooting incident that occurred off Kemp Road.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters the male is thought to be in his mid-30s while the female victim is in her teens.

ASP Peters said shortly before 9pm, police were alerted by ShotSpotter technology of a shooting that occurred on Apache Alley off Kemp Road. Gunmen had shot at a parked vehicle which had three people inside: a father, daughter and mother, he said.

“Initial investigations indicate that a lone gunman approached the vehicle as it was parked outside of a business establishment and discharged several shots into the vehicle injuring the driver who was in the driver’s seat and passenger who was in the rear seat,” he said.

The officer continued: “On arrival of the first responders, they met a silver vehicle with three occupants within that vehicle two of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds. The occupants include an adult male, adult female, and juvenile female.

“The adult male who was in the driver’s seat succumbed to his injuries on scene following the examination of the emergency medical personnel. The juvenile female who suffered injuries in her abdomen was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital where her condition was not known at this time.”

Freetown MP-elect and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe was also on the scene. He urged people to abandon a life of crime.

“Our job as the community, as the village must be to seek to raise people who make their job easier by not becoming a part of the system. I would say to young men, and I’ve encountered a lot of them over my 30-31 years of practice, if this is what your career choice is, it makes no sense.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 919, or 328-TIPS (8477).