Patricia Deveaux Likely For Speaker Role

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PATRICIA Deveaux, Sylvanus Petty, LaShell Adderley and Barry Griffin are expected to be elected to senior House of Assembly and Senate roles today when the new parliamentary session begins.

The Tribune understands that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told members of the Progressive Liberal Party’s parliamentary caucus Monday night that he wants Ms Deveaux, the MP-elect for Bamboo Town, to be elected Speaker of the House; Mr Petty, the MP-elect for North Eleuthera, to be deputy Speaker of the House; Ms Adderley to be president of the Senate and for Mr Griffin to be vice-president of the Senate.

Ms Deveaux would be the second female Speaker of the House in Bahamian history, following Italia Johnson.

The PLP’s website describes her as a “devoted public servant, entrepreneur” and community activist, noting she served as senior executive secretary in the Ministry of National Security for 30 years.

In 2020, Ms Deveaux issued a public apology after using an ethnic slur at a rally. Her comments, which denigrated dark skinned people, were roundly criticised at the time.

Mr Petty is a licensed electrician, reserve officer and businessman, according to the PLP’s official website.

Meanwhile, Ms Adderley’s election as Senate president would make this the fifth consecutive term that a woman has served as the leader of the upper chamber.

For his part, Mr Griffin would be the youngest ever vice president of the Senate and the youngest member of the current session of Parliament.

West End Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe will be the leader of government business in the House, while Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs, will lead government business in the Senate.

The opening of Parliament is usually filled with pomp and pageantry and this year’s event is expected to be no different despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday said the event will be held at Baha Mar this year, not in Rawson and Parliament Squares. The OPM cited the threat of adverse weather, the active demolition of the Churchill Building and space/seating limitations in the square because of social distancing protocols.