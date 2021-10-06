It’S Time To Celebrate Our Teachers

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Today the 5th of October 2021, we are celebrating and acknowledging the greatest and most profound job done by teachers.

Teachers have been doing excellent work in teaching students online and have been resilient in navigating ways of teaching students during this pandemic period.

We celebrate, value and appreciate the work done by teachers.

Happy teacher’s day!

Teachers are provocative, thorough, knowledgeable, relentless, enthusiastic, stimulating, well-spoken, exciting and flexible.

Those who fail to appreciate teachers are dismally failing common sense tests.

Teachers prepare learners for a dynamic and unknown future. Teachers have unique skills that enable them to discover how people learn at the most fundamental levels, how learning differs across individuals, cultures and content areas and the conditions that best foster educational success.

The unimaginable world will be chaotic, unstructured, dysfunctional, barbaric and unmanageable without teachers.

Teachers also pick up pieces from children with unbecoming when parents abdicate their parental roles.

Teachers have high levels of intellect, including honed emotional intelligence and the ability to master complex issues quickly and to relish the challenges thrown up by a fast moving and constantly shifting agenda.

The world should spare two minutes on World Teachers Day and clap hands for teachers.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

London,

October 5, 2021.