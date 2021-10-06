Table The Facts, Prime Minister

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I recall so well pre-2017 election how the FNM swore blind an FNM Government would not follow down the road of past governments... theirs under leadership of Dr Hubert Minnis would be totally different...would uphold transparency in all they do. Four plus years later we knew that was just an election promise as HOA after HOA never saw the light of the day....never tabled in parliament and even one particular file ‘dat one gone missin’!

Asap PM Davis must table the following and any more they feel appropriate for the public interest.

OBAN, file missing so they say find it someone knows precisely where it is... RCL Paradise Island Crown grant… Disney Eleuthera HOA... Carnival Freeport Port HOA... BPL purchase of $225m worth of Wartsila generators... how did Aggreko the then provider of generators in 2018 get the tender.... Nassau Port Cruise Port HOA.

AG needs to ask the Auditor general to complete quickly a fully forensic audit of W&S - if there are complaints let’s find them if not say there are none.

The past was so far from transparent what one wondered if you had bad cataracts and could not see too well - public contracts must at all times be just that on top of the table open for all to read. Sign today Tabled at the next session of Parliament.

Okay, PM, settle in but by end of October we must see all of the above and tabled and put online. Thank you in advance.

H FORBES

Nassau,

September 28, 2021.