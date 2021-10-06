Two More Covid Deaths Confirmed

TWO more coronavirus deaths were recorded on Sunday, according to the COVID-19 dashboard released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Both were men from New Providence. The men, aged 70 and 55, died on September 16 and 17.

The Ministry of Health also said 50 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on October 3.

Twenty-one were recorded in New Providence, one on Grand Bahama, five in Eleuthera, one in Andros, 15 in Long Island and seven in Crooked Island.

The number of hospitalisations now stands at 144; 128 people are moderately ill and 16 of them are in the intensive care unit.

Over the weekend, 20 additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This, along with the two new deaths, means there have been 559 deaths to date.

Officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 21,362. Of this figure, 1,438 are active.