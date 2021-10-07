Minimum Wage First Step Towards Liveable

By YOURI KEMP

The Prime Minister yesterday said the proposed minimum wage increase is just a “component” in efforts to develop a proper livable wage for Bahamians.

Philip Davis QC, speaking after the opening of Parliament, said: “We are of the opinion that it is the responsibility of any government to ensure that the citizens earn a living” that is appropriate for today’s cost of living.

The Speech from the Throne yesterday committed the Davis administration to “phase in a liveable wage”, but did not detail what that meant or give any timelines.

Mr Davis, though, added: “We believe that the minimum wage in itself uses that component on whether what is minimum is sufficient for a person to live, and so we will be undergoing studies to appreciate what it will take for the person or the family to provide food, shelter and education for their children in an attempt to move the minimum wage towards that end.”

The current minimum wage is $210 per week, and the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) election campaign manifesto committed it to increasing this to $250 per week.

Mr Davis added: “So we will be moving the minimum wage by increasing that with not just ourselves, but working with other stakeholders to find ways to move towards getting the stakeholders to appreciate and understand what we’re attempting to achieve, and get groups to arrive to that. But that number will be worked on and worked with the stakeholders.”

The University of The Bahamas conducted a living wage study in New Providence and Grand Bahama, and found it to be $2,625 and $3,550 per month, respectively.

The Chamber of Commerce’s director for labour affairs, Peter Goudie, subsequently questioned the findings.