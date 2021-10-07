Minnis Doesn’T Rule Out Leader Bid

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis refused to say whether he would accept or reject a nomination for leader of the Free National Movement at the party’s next convention if someone nominates him on the convention floor.

Asked about the matter in an interview that aired on Eyewitness News last night, Dr Minnis continually skirted the issue, ultimately saying: “I can’t answer that.”

His response comes amid widespread speculation in the FNM that he is aware of a move to have someone nominate him for leader on the convention floor, paving the way for him to contest the position without directly offering himself for the role.

Sources say Dr Minnis has been making a number of calls to council members and meritorious council members since the general election.

While the content of the calls is unclear, many in the party have interpreted them as an effort to shore up support for a possible leadership run.

Dr Minnis did not respond to a message from The Tribune on Tuesday asking if he would run for leader if nominated on the convention floor.

Last month, FNM Chairman Carl Culmer confirmed to reporters that Dr Minnis, during a meeting with council members, said he will not offer himself up for leadership.

“We will have an opportunity to choose another leader,” Mr Culmer said. “Dr Minnis also pledged to work with (the new) leader, whomever he may be, so that the FNM will be battle ready for the election whenever it is called.”

During his television interview, Dr Minnis said: “You know how the Westminster system works. The Westminster system of which we follow (dictates) that if a party loses an election the leader takes responsibility and the leader submits his resignation and the party determines the direction moving forward and I have done the proper thing.”

Dr Minnis did not resign as leader of the FNM after last month’s general election loss. He instead offered to remain leader until someone new takes over at the convention.

Asked a second time about the convention, he interrupted the interviewer and said: “Allow me to repeat. I’ve followed the Westminster system. It is the leader takes full responsibility and it is the party deals with that.”

Asked a third time about the matter, he said: “Anything’s possible, anything’s possible. When I make my decisions, once my conscience is clear and I ask my God for guidance I am happy.”

Asked if he would accept a nomination on the convention floor, he said: “I can’t answer that, I don’t know what the party (wants). My interests right now is to be involved in the building of the Free National Movement, ensure that we are a machine that’s ready to take over and (that we are) a machine with all the amenities to take the Bahamas to another level.”

The FNM’s council is expected to meet tonight to discuss when the party will hold its convention. Although Mr Culmer said last month that the party agreed to hold the convention in November, The Tribune understands that some may push tonight for a February convention.

Some FNM insiders believe a leadership run and victory for Dr Minnis could divide the party. Most of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus voted for Dr Minnis to be leader of the official opposition with the expectation that he would step down when a new leader is elected. It is not clear how the caucus would react to him remaining FNM leader for the long-term.

To date, no one has officially announced their intention to run for FNM leader.