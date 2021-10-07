Realtor To ‘Catapult Forward Ten-Fold’ In Global Brand Tie-Up

By NEIL HARTNELL

A Bahamian realtor yesterday said it expects to be “catapulted ten-fold from where we are today” after becoming the latest industry player to forge an alliance with a global franchise.

Gavin Christie, C.A. Christie Real Estate’s managing partner and operational head, told Tribune Business the affiliation with Corcoran Group will help drive the company’s expansion into key Family Islands amid the “hottest market” for high-end properties that he has experienced in his 17-year career.

Named Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas as of yesterday morning, he said the local firm has already begun receiving client referrals from the global franchise’s network that covers 151 offices in 75 different countries, and includes 5,000 real estate agents.

“We have partnered with one of the fastest-growing real estate franchises in the US, and a company known to be a trend-setter,” Mr Christie told this newspaper. “It’s going to benefit us because we will have access to 451 offices globally and over 5,000 different agents.

“Now our clients, our listings, are on a global platform, so that’s one of the biggest differences. Now we’re not just advertising and marketing in The Bahamas. We’re in New York, Los Angeles, in Miami. We’re going to get a lot more leads, more ‘eyes’, and a lot more exposure for our clients. It gives us that global reach.”

Besides the greater sales and marketing exposure, and increased client referrals and leads, Mr Christie said the partnership will also give Corcoran CA Christie Bahamas’ access to a global technology and data platform, along with better support and “brand consistency” for clients.

“We launched at 10am this [yesterday] morning and the referrals have already started,” he added. “We’ve gotten two referrals today; one out of the south Florida office and one out of New York, and those are individuals interested in purchasing in The Bahamas.

“This [affiliation] will have a huge impact and we are already seeing it from day one with that early request and referrals coming in from key developers in our market and outside our market. We anticipate this will catapult the firm ten-fold from where we are today. Our agents will have access to the best technology in the business, and best education in the business.

“It’s the whole works, and education is key. If you are buying or selling a property, you want to be working with an agent that is focused , has tools that are cutting edge technology and is the best service that we are offering your property. This is not their [Corcoran’s] first rodeo. They understand the business and how to be successful in it.”

Bahamian realtors are increasingly forging partnerships with global brands, the most recent being LX Bahamas Luxury Realty Group’s tie-up with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The former is now called Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bahamas Real Estate.

Explaining the mutual benefits for both sides, Mr Christie said: “Big brands are always looking to expand, and looking to expand in key markets. The Bahamas is one of those key markets being on the doorstep of the US. Although we are a small country, we have a very big appeal to global brands.

“The Bahamas is considered a luxury destination, and a lot of brands want to get into the market; luxury brands all want to get a foothold in this market. And for a local brand to expand, that is someone who will help us get to the next level.

“We have a great local brand, but if you go to London or New York, a lot of those persons will not know your local brand. By partnering with a global brand it brings comfort and consistency to the consumers.”

Mr Christie continued: “The Bahamas market is hot, especially in the luxury space, and in my 17 years of experience I’ve never seen a market like this. I’ve spoken to other brokers who have been in the industry for 20, 30-plus years and they confirm they have never experienced a market like this.

“It’s good for The Bahamas. We have a hot market, brands looking to expand and this is one of the key markets that interests them. The Bahamas is a global brand. It attracts the who’s who, the ultra wealthy, but also the big brands to our shores.

“We have lofty goals to increase our agent productivity and expand our footprint in The Bahamas, and we cannot wait to get started on bringing our business and name to the next level.”

Mr Christie added that the company’s existing ten agents are mainly New Providence-based, and that part of the goal from the Corcoran tie-up is to “expand our footprint in The Bahamas and bring on new luxury specialists in key markets throughout the country”.

“That is something we will be looking to do in the short-term, as well as expanding organically, and getting into key markets such as Abaco, Harbour Island, Eleuthera and Eleuthera.”

Mr Christie said one reason why C.A. Christie had elected to partner with Corcoran Group was because it has an entire department dedicated to providing sales and marketing solutions for new developers and those about to come to the market.

Corcoran Group, in a statement, said C.A. Christie - which was founded in 1973 and currently has 105 exclusive listings - marked its third Caribbean affiliate.

“I am thrilled to continue such an exciting global trajectory into the Bahamas,” said Pamela Liebman, its president and chief executive.

“Not only are we expanding our network in a stunning part of the world, but we’re welcoming a group of incredibly talented real estate professionals in yet another key second-home market, creating even more opportunity for all of our affiliated agents and clients.”