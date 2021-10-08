A Comic's View: Seat At The Table For Polarising Fitzgerald

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

THERE’S an old expression that goes, “same (ahem), different day.”

As the “New Day” Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government fills out and quickly ages, I’m beginning to think of that expression. Often.

The latest red flag came with the announcement that former Marathon MP and education minister Jerome Fitzgerald would be “posted up” in the Office of the Prime Minister, leading the PM’s Delivery Unit.

You would have to have a very short memory to forget the myriad scandals Mr Fitzgerald gleefully spearheaded as an elected official.

Here’s a primer: the Rubis gas leak scandal, the “political garbage can” email scandal, and the “Please, sir, can you spare a contract for my Daddy?” scandal.

In a more mindful administration, particularly one that touts “a new day” as its catchphrase, there would be no place for someone as tainted as Fitzgerald.

But not here.

Here in Narnia, our new PM Philip “Brave” Davis has already rolled out the gold carpet and welcomed – even celebrated – the return of ‘Jeromie the Homie.’

Why?

Curiously enough, back in their early days of banishment following their 2017 general election defeat, one of the real bright stars in the PLP, Chester Cooper, was quoted in The Tribune as having this to say about how the party had lost its way (and their seats):

“We were not accountable enough and not transparent enough,” he said, according to his prepared remarks released to the media. “And we ignored scandals – protecting the interest of offending individuals and condoned things we should not have by our silence.”

Cooper, back then, all but called out names like “Fitzgerald” and many other “offending” politicians.

Fast forward to today, and it’s Bahamians who are offended. Again.

Not only has PM Davis “propped up” one of the most polarising politicians of a generation, but Brave has also afforded him an exalted seat at the table, having snuck him through the back door, of course.

There was no apology for past offences, as our new Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper suggested should have come back then.

There was no learning from those ‘‘teachable moments” former PM Christie liked pontificating on.

Instead, we have Brave asking, “What past scandals, what past scandals? No, no, no. It was nothing to do with him. There was no harm, no foul in relation to that.” It’s surreal, three weeks in office and the PLP is already gaslighting a whole nation about gas-leak man’s terrible past transgressions.

Is there none in the party who could have filled this advisor position? Preferably someone without the stench of “political garbage can” juice wafting around them?

Wait, did Fitz advise Davis to make this obviously absurd statement?

Anyone, anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

(I have a ton of movie questions, like: Is this your king? Are you not entertained? Who watches the watchmen? What’s in the box? Yes, I probably watch way too many films. But I digress).

I wonder if Cooper or any newly elected MP’s has uttered a word to the PM advising against this selection.

Cue Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence,” which, ironically, begins with the words, “Hello darkness, my old friend, I’ve come to talk with you again...’’

Earlier I asked why the PM would set himself (and his administration) up for the inevitable own-goal we know is coming with this polluted appointment, but we already know why.

It’s because same day, different…

Well, you know how it goes.