Decision Day Set For Fnm: Party To Hold One-Day Convention To Choose New Leader On Nov 27

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement’s central council agreed last night to hold a one-day convention on November 27th to settle the party’s leadership contest, according to FNM chairman Carl Culmer.

Although the council had passed a resolution last month to host the convention in November, there was controversy last night when the convention committee recommended a delay in that timeline.

Sources said the committee’s recommendation that the leadership race take place on December 4th and not in November was the subject of passionate debate inside the Holy Trinity Activity Centre where the three-hour plus meeting was held.

Many members were convinced it was important to stick with the date originally announced to the media and public. Ultimately, about 70 percent of members voted to have the leadership contest in November, The Tribune understands.

Other matters typically addressed at conventions will be dealt with at a later date, likely in February.

Last night’s decision comes amid speculation that former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis may still vie for leader even if he does not directly offer himself for the role.

In an interview with Eyewitness News that aired Wednesday night, Dr Minnis declined to say if he would accept a nomination for leader if he is nominated.

Asked whether Dr Minnis’ future in the party was discussed during last night’s meeting, Mr Culmer said: “None of those things were discussed tonight. At the end of the day persons are free to nominate. Nomination will close on the Saturday before and so they have between 9 and 5 each day. Preparations will be made for ballots and nominations and so at the end of the day persons will have the opportunity to nominate.”

Asked about the possibility that Dr Minnis could still return as leader, Mr Culmer said: “That’s up to the council. I will not want to speculate. I don’t believe in speculation. I believe that at the end of the day the process should take place and whatever the outcome is, we go from there.”

By contrast, Mr Culmer told reporters last month that Dr Minnis indicated he will not offer himself up for leadership at the convention.

“We will have an opportunity to choose another leader,” he said. “Dr Minnis also pledged to work with (the new) leader, whomever he may be, so that the FNM will be battle ready for the election whenever it is called.”