Increase In Mammogram Screenings This Month

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WARDRINA Wright, president of the Cancer Society of the Bahamas in Grand Bahama, says they have seen a boost in mammogram screenings on Grand Bahama in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A database was created after more than 300 women signed up for mammogram screening last year, according to Ms Wright, who says the screenings are free through their organization.

“We try not to turn patients away and we try to assist them the best way we can,” she said.

Ms Wright believes that their initiatives, along with campaigns by other local organizations, are sensitizing women about the disease, and making a difference.

“October is important for women because it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but due to COVID we had to cut down certain initiatives, such as our pamphlet distribution in the local stores,” she said.

Ms Wright said that the free screening is one of their main initiatives during October. “We had an overwhelming number of women that turned out for mammogram screening and because the number was so huge last year, we decided to set up a database, and we are trying to narrow down our numbers by taking women from that database and giving them mammograms,” she said.

She said those women who have never had mammograms would get preference over those that have received the screening before. “Then, we will go to those who have not had it for a certain amount of years as the next priority as we move through our database.”

“In October, we try to screen as many women as we can, and the donations we receive also help us to assist patients going into Nassau for treatment.”

Ms Wright indicated that continued support from corporate donors is needed to assist the Cancer Society of the Bahamas with its various initiatives. “We need persons and companies to support us because Cancer every day someone is diagnosed with the disease,” she said. She noted that they have seen a diagnosis in someone as young as in the late ‘30s to early 40s. There is also an increase in patients going to Nassau for treatments, she said.

When asked about an oncology clinic in Grand Bahama, Ms Wright indicated that it is still something they are agitating to see. “We had meetings about it and it is a process, and it is something that is still being looked at as we speak,” she said.

To raise awareness, Ms Wright said the Cancer Society is promoting rock your socks Fridays and selling raffle tickets for the month.

She said persons can purchase the tickets and socks from the Cancer Society at the MSC Building on Logwood Road.

Ms Wright stated that they have also partnered with local companies and organizations such as Bootleg Chocolate, The Chocalatess, Atya McIntosh, and with Pinktober, the Rotaract Club. She said they would have their Pink Buckets at various store locations for the public to donate funds. They are also partnering with schools. Mary Star of the Sea is asking students to wear pink on Fridays and to give a donation of $1 which would go to the Cancer Society of the Bahamas.