Man From Grand Bahama Missing On Abaco

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Rdmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a Grand Bahama man who has been missing on Abaco.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle has issued a missing person’s flyer in connection with Rashard Cooper, 30, of Freeport, who was last seen on a jet ski in the area of Dundas Point, Abaco.

Cooper is about five feet, six inches tall, with a dark brown complexion, dark brown eyes and low-cut hair. He is slim and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact Police at 911, 350-3014/6, or call the nearest police station.