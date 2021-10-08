Southwest Airlines Back To Nassau

IT had been coming - but when Southwest Airlines touched down at 2.20pm at Sir Lynden Pindling International Aiport yesterday, it marked a return of a vital air link to Fort Lauderdale.
The Tribune had previously reported that the airline would return on October 7 - and it lived up to the promise.
The company said the move came with “demand for beach and leisure destinations continuing to increase” after the shutdown caused by the pandemic.
