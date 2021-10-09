Man Damages Christopher Columbus Statue With Sledge Hammer

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Christopher Columbus statue damage

A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for damaging the Christopher Columbus statue at Government House with a sledge hammer.

According to reports, police were dispatched to the scene at around 1.20pm and arrested him. He was also found to be in possession of a bullet proof vest.

The man was taken into custody for damage to government property and unlawful possession. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Video from social media shows the man shouting and causing extensive damage to the statue.