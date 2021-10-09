0

Man Damages Christopher Columbus Statue With Sledge Hammer

A photo from social media showing police at the scene at Government House on Saturday afternoon.

As of Saturday, October 9, 2021

Christopher Columbus statue damage

A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for damaging the Christopher Columbus statue at Government House with a sledge hammer.

According to reports, police were dispatched to the scene at around 1.20pm and arrested him. He was also found to be in possession of a bullet proof vest.

The man was taken into custody for damage to government property and unlawful possession. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Video from social media shows the man shouting and causing extensive damage to the statue.

Comments

tribanon 1 hour, 11 minutes ago

Yup. You certainly need no more proof than this incident to show that our Bahamaland is finished.

bahamianson 38 minutes ago

Well, I was bored, so thank you for the excitement.Now the S..storm starts. We will have talk show hosts beat this like a drum until the moon turns violet blue. Anyway, lose this guy in jail.........

realityisnotPC 37 minutes ago

As a Bahamian this sickens and embarrasses me. Columbus was responsible for many terrible things, for which he should be held in contempt, but he is also a part of our history, and those of us who wish to pull ourselves out of the primordial sludge of ignorance understand that. Hate and stupidity. Although I’m sure the haters will be writing letters to the editor calling this idiot a “hero”. It’s a New Day!

sheeprunner12 20 minutes ago

We've lost our chance to enrich ourselves off the Columbus experience. Cuba & DR know how to do that

