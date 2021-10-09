Man Damages Christopher Columbus Statue With Sledge Hammer

A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon for damaging the Christopher Columbus statue at Government House with a sledge hammer.
According to reports, police were dispatched to the scene at around 1.20pm and arrested him. He was also found to be in possession of a bullet proof vest.
The man was taken into custody for damage to government property and unlawful possession. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.
Video from social media shows the man shouting and causing extensive damage to the statue.
tribanon 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Yup. You certainly need no more proof than this incident to show that our Bahamaland is finished.
bahamianson 38 minutes ago
Well, I was bored, so thank you for the excitement.Now the S..storm starts. We will have talk show hosts beat this like a drum until the moon turns violet blue. Anyway, lose this guy in jail.........
realityisnotPC 37 minutes ago
As a Bahamian this sickens and embarrasses me. Columbus was responsible for many terrible things, for which he should be held in contempt, but he is also a part of our history, and those of us who wish to pull ourselves out of the primordial sludge of ignorance understand that. Hate and stupidity. Although I’m sure the haters will be writing letters to the editor calling this idiot a “hero”. It’s a New Day!
sheeprunner12 20 minutes ago
We've lost our chance to enrich ourselves off the Columbus experience. Cuba & DR know how to do that
