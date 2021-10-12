Davis: Enough To Warrant Wsc Investigation

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THERE is enough information in the public domain to “warrant an investigation” into contracts issued at the Water and Sewerage Corporation, according to Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

Just weeks before he assumed office, Mr Davis called on the attorney general and the commissioner of police to instruct the Anti-Corruption Unit at the Royal Bahamas Police Force to launch an investigation into allegations regarding contracts awarded at WSC.

When asked if the AG or police commissioner have investigated WSC contracts to date, Mr Davis told reporters: “I know that is being looked at. I don’t know where it is because I don’t want to interfere. The information is in the public domain. We’ll expect those who have responsibility to do their work, to do their work. Where it is, I do not know. All I know is that sufficient information was out there in the public domain to warrant an investigation.”

Mr Davis said he is “not going to say” anything more about the issue, because those “who know what they have to do, ought to just” do it.

“I’m not going to interfere,” he said on the sidelines of an event at the Hilton. “If they’re not doing it, then they must have some reasons why and I guess at some point in time they will be called to account for that.”

In August, documents were leaked to the media showing that WSC contracts, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, were awarded to Elite Maintenance. A woman listed as director of the company in 2018 — a lawyer — is said to be close to Long Island MP and former WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson.

The leaked documents purported to show payments made to the company between November 2018 to January 2021. The largest of these was $263,206 on January 7, 2021. Another large payment of $131,601.12 was received by the company on July 7, 2020. There was also a $15,600 payment in November of 2018 along with numerous other payments from then to the early part of this year.

In August, Mr Gibson would not confirm or deny that the woman lawyer was at one point his fiancée, however she shares the same name as a woman identified as such in a leaked police report he filed in 2020.

The Long Island MP has also previously stated that he had no beneficial interest or any other interest in the company. He also insisted that “false allegations” regarding the issue were the sad reality of “silly season” and “mudslinging” that have become features of Bahamian politics.