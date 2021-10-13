Five In Court Over Incident That Ended In Airport Officer Being Shot

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men and a woman were yesterday charged with conspiring to commit armed robbery in connection with an incident that resulted in an officer being shot at Lynden Pindling International Airport last week.

Police said two of the accused — Marvin Tilme, 29, and Garnett Newbold, 55 — used a handgun to rob Karen Bain of $3,354, a $200 Motorola cell phone and $560 Coach glasses on October 2.

They also accused the pair of attempting to kill Ms Bain and Corporal 1964 Smith and using a firearm to endanger the lives of the woman and police officer that day.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 5pm on the day in question, a police officer on duty at LPIA was shot while assisting a business establishment with a deposit.

Officers said when the police corporal arrived at the deposit site, he was approached by a gunman who shot him before escaping.

The officer, who remained conscious following the encounter, was then taken to the hospital where he later received medical attention. At last report, he was in stable condition in hospital.

During the hearing, Tilme and Newbold were not required to enter a plea and their case was adjourned to December 15 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Yesterday, the men were arraigned with Brian Goodridge, 60, Jeffrey Lunn, 55, and Ella Adderley, 33, who were accused of abetting the armed robbery of a BahamasAir deposit bag containing $2,654 cash from Ms Bain.

According to court dockets, the trio were also charged with assisting “others” to commit the attempted murders of Ms Bain and Cpl Smith.

They will also return to court on December 15 when they will be presented with their VBIs.

Meanwhile, Goodridge, Lunn, Adderley, Newbold, and Tilme were all charged with conspiring together to commit armed robbery.

Yesterday, Goodridge was further charged with being in possession of a 9mm pistol with 20 live rounds of ammunition which police alleged they found him with on October 7.

Due to the nature of the offences, all of the accused were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Before they were taken into custody, Lunn, Tilme and Goodridge alleged that they were brutalised by four officers while in police custody.

In response, Magistrate Swain said she would make a note of their complaints.

All of the accused have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.