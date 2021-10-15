Man Admits Taking $872 Found At Churchill Building

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

A MAN charged with stealing by discovery has been sentenced to probation after admitting to taking $872 he found at the Churchill Building, which is being demolished, according to press liaison officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters.

Reports on social media that the man found $800k are false.

Mr Peters confirmed that police apprehended the man, Leslie Bodie, 49, when he attempted to exchange the damaged notes that he had found for new ones.

Magistrate Shaka Serville sentenced Bodie to three months probation. The matter will not appear on his record if he avoids legal trouble during the probation period. However, he will be fined $500 if he violates the terms of the probation, ASP Peters said.