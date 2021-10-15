Scores Flock To Gymnasium To Get Their Vaccinations

SCORES of people flocked to the Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium yesterday hoping to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid dwindling supplies of the vaccine.

Some complained about the long lines and wait times to be seen.

At one point a police officer was seen trying to quell the crowd that had gathered outside, asking people to remain calm and to stay physically distant from each other.

This comes as the November deadline approaches when the United States will require all adult foreign visitors who are travelling by air to show full COVID-19 vaccination status.

Earlier this week, local officials said that first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered as of October 18 due to “diminishing supplies”.

Effective October 23, second doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will not be offered.

However, the Pfizer vaccine will be made available as a second dose instead.

Additional vaccines are expected to arrive in the country early next month.