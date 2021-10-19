Men Accused Of Separate Attacks

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who denied harming a man and woman in separate incidents were both granted bail ahead of their trials.

In the most recent incident, Dino Gilbert was accused of giving William Penn two small lacerations on his head while the two were at Arawak Cay on October 11.

During his arraignment before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr, he denied the allegation and his case was adjourned to November 4 for trial.

In the interim, Gilbert was granted $2,500 bail.

In a separate case, officers arrested Robert McCoy after he was accused of injuring Crystal Sweeting on October 10.

When he appeared before Magistrate Allen, Jr, he also pleaded not guilty to one count of causing harm.

After McCoy was granted $3,000 bail, he was warned not to contact any of the witnesses involved in his case until the disposition of his proceedings is determined.

The accused returns to court November 8 for trial.