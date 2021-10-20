Alicia Wallace: We Need To Have Our Say At Climate Talks

IN less than two weeks, world leaders and activists will meet at COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference will be hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. Parties that signed the 1994 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) treaty.

As an example of the possibilities, COP President-Designate Alok Sharma shared that Britain has grown its economy by 78 percent, cut emissions by 48 percent, and reduced the amount of electricity coming from coal from 40 percent in 2012 to two percent now.

“We will completely phase out coal power by 2024 and will end the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030,” he said.

The Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution is designed for “building back better, supporting green jobs, and accelerating our path to net zero.” Point 5: Green Public Transport, Cycling and Walking includes zero-emission buses, bicycle lanes, electrifying rail lines, and the creation of low-traffic neighbourhoods.

Other points in the plan include advancing offshore wind, greener buildings, and protecting our natural environment. Sharma noted that it is not enough to reduce emissions, that “less developed” countries are more vulnerable and are already disappearing. At COP26, “developed” countries need to follow through on their promises to fund efforts to address climate change.

Four aims have been identified for COP26 — secure global net zero by 2050 and keep 1.5 degrees in reach, protect and restore communities and natural habitats, mobilise finance by raising $100 billion per year, and finalising the Paris Rulebook to work together and implement the Paris Agreement.

The term “next zero” comes up often, and it refers to greenhouse gas emissions. Net zero emissions means we produce no more greenhouse gas that we remove from the atmosphere.

Just as frequently, 1.5 degrees comes up. This is referring to the average temperature of the Earth. Article 2(a) of the Paris Agreement says, “Holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, recognising that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.”

The burning of fossil fuels causes increases in the Earth’s temperature at different rates in different places. The poles, for example, are warming faster. Temperatures will, of course, be above 1.5 degrees Celsius, but we need to keep the increase in the average temperature of the earth under 1.5. It is important to note that we are already in climate crisis; passing 1.5 degrees, however, would put us at a point of no return. It would mean another four inches of sea level rise, hundreds of millions of people experiencing poverty, and as much as a 99 percent decline in coral reefs. Because temperatures increase at different rates in different parts of the world, the impact of climate change is not evenly spread, so the effects of going beyond 1.5 cannot be predicted with much more precision, but there are projections based on average temperatures.

According to NASA’s Global Climate Change website, at 1.5, 14 percent of the population will experience heatwaves every five years. At two degrees, that increases to 37 percent. The difference between 1.5 and two degrees is 61 million people experiencing drought. Availability of water, precipitation, extreme weather, rain forests, sea level, ocean temperatures and marine ecosystems are drastically different in at two degrees. People will be affected by illnesses (and death) caused by heat, food security issues, and economic impact. One point five is a small number that is said often because of its meaning.

“One point five to stay alive!”

We need to know who is attending COP26 to represent The Bahamas and what they intend to do there. We need to see and hear their contributions. We need them to deliver powerful calls to action and to hold “developed” countries accountable for the impact they are having on Small Island Developing States. We need our representatives to work with those throughout the region and in the Pacific where the issues are similar.

At the High-Level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas in September 2021, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley asked, “Why are the major polluters not taking the required action to address [the climate emergency]?” She added that, in the Caribbean, Grenada lost 95 percent of housing was affected by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the entire island of Barbuda was forced to evacuate by Hurricane Irma in 2017, Dominica lost 256 percent of its Gross Domestic Product following Hurricane Maria, and the people of Abaco and Grand Bahama were devastated by Category five Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

She, of course, mentioned the impact of Category one Hurricane Elsa on Barbados just two weeks after a “freak storm”. She made the point that some of us are experiencing the daily reality of climate emergency, and we are looking to other countries to take responsibility, work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and acknowledge the disproportionate affect of climate change on debt-ridden countries. As she called on others to take action, she shared some of the plans Barbados has to reduce its own emissions and contribute to keeping us under 1.5.

Mottley is not alone in drawing attention to the effects of climate change on Small Island Developing States. Hers has, perhaps, been the most consistent voice from the Caribbean in recent years, and others need to be just as vocal and frequent in their interventions.

The Caribbean needs to take up space at COP26. Our region needs to work with the Pacific to call all parties to the Paris Agreement to action. We, citizens and residents need to demand that our representatives consult with experts here in The Bahamas, engage them in the development of plans and participation in the international space, and report to us on the discussions held and agreements made elsewhere, but affecting us all.

We also need to express our support to non-governmental organisations, activists, and experts in the field every day, pushing for the change we need through advocacy and education, recognising that our individual actions are important, but we need laws and policies that protect our environment and, by extension, our lives.

Dr Adelle Thomas, Nikita Shiel-Rolle, Kristal Ambrose, Dr Ancilleno Davis, and Casuarina McKinney-Lambert are just a few of the people I encourage you to look up, follow, encourage, and support. They are the people working, every day, to make sure The Bahamas stays on the map and we stay alive.

