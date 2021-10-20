Columbus And The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

So very nearly the 12 plus ft high statue of Columbus was nearly knocked off its plinth…been there mind you 200 plus years and till last week no one really bothered him... possibly one of the most photographed locations other than the Nassau Water Tower.

Guys let’s get real… what if… Columbus had not persuaded the King of Spain to fund the voyage to the new world — this side of the Atlantic hoping to find a quick route to Asia — what if that did not happen?

You know probably at least for a little while after 1492 till another explorer took on the same challenge the islands known as The Bahamas would have remained quiet... serene...occupied by native Indians minding their own business.

Memoirs of Columbus indicate that morning when his look-out shouted ‘land-ahoy’ his crew were very close to mutiny so he had to have been very happy seeing Watlings or San Sal... great pity no archaeologist has proven which island he actually did land on.

So if Columbus had not discovered these fair islands some other agent of a Monarch of Europe probably would have... we might have ended up Italian — French — German or even belonging to the US native Indian tribes... Seminoles were in Andros...Taino’s in Freeport.

Would the great migration of human slaves from Africa have occurred? Excellent point there — if not all of us who claim descendants and inheritors would never have seen this new land on the edge of the world that Columbus found. Some other inhabitants probably would be here. Slavery in the continent of Africa was started by the native tribes of Africa till the Europeans came along.

I think reading history Columbus is blamed for the enslavery of the native Indians of the Bahamas and basically migrating them to work in the gold and mineral mines.... Think you better check it was the Conquistadores, not Columbus.

Let’s read-study and blame the right people, but editor for sure you can’t change history.

S K ROLLE

Nassau,

October 13, 2021.